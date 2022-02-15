OIC expresses deep concern over hijab ban, genocide call against Muslims in India
OIC expresses deep concern over hijab ban, genocide call against Muslims in India
JEDDAH – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed ‘deep concern’ over the hijab ban and acts of violence against Muslims in India.

In an official statement, the Muslim body has voiced serious concerns over the rising attacks on Muslims under the Hindu nationalist government and called upon the international community, including the United Nations, to take steps to stop hate crimes against the minority community.

The General Secretariat of the second largest inter-governmental organization expressed concern over recent public calls for genocide of Muslims by the ‘Hindutva’ leaders and also denounced incidents of harassment of Muslim women on social media sites as well as banning of Muslim girl students from wearing hijab in the southern Indian state.

“The continued attacks targeting Muslims and their places of worship, the recent trend of anti-Muslim legislation in different Indian states, and rising incidents of violence against Muslims on flimsy pretexts by ‘Hindutva’ groups with impunity, are indicative of the growing trend of Islamophobia,” the statement reads.

OIC officials also urged New Delhi to ensure the safety, security, and wellbeing of the Muslim community while protecting the way of life of its members and to bring the instigators and perpetrators of acts of violence and hate crimes against them to justice.

Rising Islamophobia is fueling communal tensions in India as small triggers have incited terrific tragedies in the past and the Hindu agenda already resonates with increasingly emboldened vigilante groups.

Recently, world-renowned scholar, author and activist Noam Chomsky also highlighted the issue saying “Islamophobia has taken a most lethal form in India, turning some 250 million Indian Muslims into a persecuted minority”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s right-wing Hindu nationalist regime has sharply escalated the crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said.

