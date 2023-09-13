Imran Khan to stay in jail for another 2 weeks as court extends judicial remand in cipher case

LAHORE – Pakistan’s ousted prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan will remain behind bars until September 26 as a special court extended his judicial remand in the cipher case.
The country’s former cricket star, who is facing over 150 cases including blasphemy and terrorism, remained at Attock Jail despite the suspension of a three-year jail term in the Toshakhana case. Last week, his judicial remand in the cipher case was extended till September 13, and it has now been extended again till late September.
Judge Abu Alhasnaat Zulqurnain of special court continued the proceedings after government shows no objections to conducting the trial in the infamous Attock jail. A team of Imran Khan’s counsel including nine lawyers and Federal Investigators were allowed inside the jail and attended the in-camera hearing.
PTI chairman’s attendance was first marked, and the court later extended the PTI chief’s judicial remand.
Earlier, a notification was issued allowing the hearing to be held at Attock Jail on court’s request in wake of security reasons.
Earlier this week, Islamabad High Court reserved judgment in a petition filed by Imran Khan against the hearing being held in jail.
The former premier also applied for bail in the case but proceedings on September 7 ended without a result as the judge was on leave. The leader known for populist politics remains behind bars since August 5 when he was held from his Lahore residence in a graft case.
IHC later revoked the sentence but the PTI chief was then arrested in the cipher case as he faces serious charges of leaking the diplomatic cable sent by the former ambassador in March last year.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 13, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319
|322
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|371.5
|375
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.8
|82.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.4
|79.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.81
|818.81
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.74
|44.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.67
|3.78
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|988.37
|997.37
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.36
|181.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|78.4
|79.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|341.44
|343.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.55
|8.7
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,585.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,570
