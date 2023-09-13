Search

Imran Khan to stay in jail for another 2 weeks as court extends judicial remand in cipher case

01:14 PM | 13 Sep, 2023
Pakistan former PM Imran Khan

LAHORE – Pakistan’s ousted prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan will remain behind bars until September 26 as a special court extended his judicial remand in the cipher case.

The country’s former cricket star, who is facing over 150 cases including blasphemy and terrorism, remained at Attock Jail despite the suspension of a three-year jail term in the Toshakhana case. Last week, his judicial remand in the cipher case was extended till September 13, and it has now been extended again till late September.

Judge Abu Alhasnaat Zulqurnain of special court continued the proceedings after government shows no objections to conducting the trial in the infamous Attock jail. A team of Imran Khan’s counsel including nine lawyers and Federal Investigators were allowed inside the jail and attended the in-camera hearing.

PTI chairman’s attendance was first marked, and the court later extended the PTI chief’s judicial remand.

Earlier, a notification was issued allowing the hearing to be held at Attock Jail on court’s request in wake of security reasons.

Earlier this week, Islamabad High Court reserved judgment in a petition filed by Imran Khan against the hearing being held in jail.

The former premier also applied for bail in the case but proceedings on September 7 ended without a result as the judge was on leave. The leader known for populist politics remains behind bars since August 5 when he was held from his Lahore residence in a graft case.

IHC later revoked the sentence but the PTI chief was then arrested in the cipher case as he faces serious charges of leaking the diplomatic cable sent by the former ambassador in March last year.

Ex-PM Imran Khan booked for missing US cipher

