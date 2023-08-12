Search

Pakistan

IHC orders to provide prayer mat, Holy Quran to PTI chief

Web Desk 06:25 PM | 12 Aug, 2023
IHC orders to provide prayer mat, Holy Quran to PTI chief
ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Saturday ordered the authorities to provide Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief with a prayer mat and a copy of the English translation of the Holy Quran.

The IHC issued the order on the plea of the PTI chairman to shift him to Adiala Jail. The court sought assistance for the upcoming hearing, inquiring whether the PTI Chairman could be provided with home-cooked food or not.

 

The court directed that according to jail rules, the prison authorities must facilitate meetings between the PTI chairman and his friends, relatives, and lawyers, with no record of more than one meeting per week, as is the standard practice to restrict a prisoner from having multiple meetings in a week.

The High Court also ordered to provide the PTI chairman with a prayer mat, English translations of the Quran, and adequate medical facilities.

