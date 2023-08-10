Unique protest: Islamabad woman dances in streets for ‘release of PTI chief’ (VIDEO)

A woman donning a black dress, covering her face with a scarf, grabbed attention as she danced in a unique protest against the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

As former PM Imran Khan was detained last week over corruption allegations, there was barely any major protest and not a single major demonstration was reported anywhere in the South Asian nation, in contrast to what the country of over 220 million witnessed three months back.

In a recent development, a woman took to Islamabad’s F10 Chowrangi in a display of defiance of authority, as she demanded the release of the former premier, as per the unverified tweets.

Clips shared online showed the woman donning all black and shaking legs, as she stands elevated from the floor, swaying hands in the air, while passersby look at her in curiosity.

پہنچی وہیں پہ خاک جہاں کا خمیر تھا

تاریک انصاف کی خاتون ورکر اسلام آباد ایف ٹین چورنگی میں انوکھا احتجاج ۔

عمران نیازی کو رہا کرو ورنا میں اسی طرح چوک چوراہوں میں ناچتی رہونگی ۔ اگر آج شام تک ہمارے پیشوا کو رہا نہ کیا تو میں اپنے کپڑے پھاڑ کر اسی جگہ ناچنے آونگی ۔۔

The unverified reports also claimed that the woman threatened to tear her clothes, if Imran Khan was not released from jail.