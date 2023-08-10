Unique protest: Islamabad woman dances in streets for ‘release of PTI chief’ (VIDEO)

A woman donning a black dress, covering her face with a scarf, grabbed attention as she danced in a unique protest against the detention of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.
As former PM Imran Khan was detained last week over corruption allegations, there was barely any major protest and not a single major demonstration was reported anywhere in the South Asian nation, in contrast to what the country of over 220 million witnessed three months back.
In a recent development, a woman took to Islamabad’s F10 Chowrangi in a display of defiance of authority, as she demanded the release of the former premier, as per the unverified tweets.
Clips shared online showed the woman donning all black and shaking legs, as she stands elevated from the floor, swaying hands in the air, while passersby look at her in curiosity.
پہنچی وہیں پہ خاک جہاں کا خمیر تھا— سید عدنان بادشاہ ???????? (@syed_bacha) August 9, 2023
تاریک انصاف کی خاتون ورکر اسلام آباد ایف ٹین چورنگی میں انوکھا احتجاج ۔
عمران نیازی کو رہا کرو ورنا میں اسی طرح چوک چوراہوں میں ناچتی رہونگی ۔ اگر آج شام تک ہمارے پیشوا کو رہا نہ کیا تو میں اپنے کپڑے پھاڑ کر اسی جگہ ناچنے آونگی ۔۔
انکے ساتھ… pic.twitter.com/ihJGsHjHDy
The unverified reports also claimed that the woman threatened to tear her clothes, if Imran Khan was not released from jail.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 10, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.7
|296.85
|Euro
|EUR
|321.8
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373
|376.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.6
|82.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.9
|78.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.08
|767.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.05
|40.45
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.56
|36.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.18
|937.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.6
|63.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.96
|175.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.08
|28.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.41
|79.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.47
|328.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,501.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
