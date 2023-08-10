Waseem Mukhtar appointed as new chairman Nepra

ISLAMABAD - Waseem Mukhtar, Special Secretary Cabinet Division, has been appointed as chairman of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for a period of four years.

The appointment of the Nepra chairman has received the federal cabinet's approval through circulation summary.

Interviews were conducted with 24 candidates by the selection committee, which was led by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and included the Secretaries of Cabinet Division, Power Division, Additional Secretary of Cabinet Division, and Additional Secretary of Establishment Division as members. On Monday, August 7, the selection committee shortlisted three candidates, placing Wasim Mukhtar at the top, Abid Latif at second, and Rafique Ahmed Shaikh at third.

The prime minister received the list of three candidates and chose Waseem Mukhtar to lead Nepra.

Mukhtar has plenty of expertise in the electricity industry. During his tenure, which spanned four years and five months from February 2018 to June 2022, he continued to serve as an Additional Secretary in the Power Division. From June 2020 until April 2022, he held the position of Central Power Purchase Agency's (CPPA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He served as managing director of PEPCO (Pakistan Electric Power Company) from July 2018 to February 2021, a period of two years and eight months.

He also served for one year and eight months as managing director of NEECA (National Energy Efficiency Conservation Agency) from April 2018 to November 2019.