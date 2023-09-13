Search

Pakistan

US Ambassador Blome visits Pakistan’s strategic port city of Gwadar

02:21 PM | 13 Sep, 2023
US Ambassador Blome visits Pakistan’s strategic port city of Gwadar
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – US Ambassador Donald Blome visited Gwadar, the port city in Pakistani province of Balochistan, which is central to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He visited the city to underscore the United States’ commitment to the people of Balochistan, a partnership that remains steadfast and robust. The visit explored opportunities to enrich development, trade, and commercial ties, building on the successful outcomes that underpin the robust U.S.- Pakistan bilateral relationship.

The United States and Balochistan have a strong history of successful collaboration. In the face of last year’s devastating floods, the United States helped 661,000 individuals, providing both food and much-needed cash assistance. And nearly 90,000 children were given nourishing meals to combat the threat of starvation. Over the past year, with U.S. support, 41 health facilities were successfully renovated. In the field of education, U.S. support is strengthening programs at BUITEMS and Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University, and empowering the next generation of youth by developing literacy and education materials in Balochi and various local languages, said a press release issued by the US embassy.

During his visit, the ambassador held productive discussions with political leaders, representatives from the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce, and a diverse group of government and private sector leaders. In his meeting with political leaders, the Ambassador reiterated U.S. support for Balochistan’s development, touching on economic growth, disaster relief and preparedness; security; the benefits of U.S. trade and investment; and measures Pakistan can take to strengthen and improve its investment climate.

Ambassador Blome’s meeting with members of the Gwadar Chamber of Commerce focused on ways to increase U.S. trade and investment in the region’s business, logistics, tourism, fisheries, and blue economy sectors. The group shared how growing these business-to-business relationships can help create inclusive, Pakistani-led growth that supports jobs across Balochistan. They also discussed how deepening business partnerships can enhance technical skills in Balochistan and help increase bilateral trade.

In his meetings with government and business leaders, Ambassador Blome discussed the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, which is helping our countries jointly meet climate, energy, water, and economic needs. “We are especially focused on supporting Balochistan and all of Pakistan as it strengthens climate resilience, pursues energy transformation, and fosters inclusive economic growth,” Ambassador Blome said. Under the Green Alliance, U.S. assistance has helped more than 12,000 farmers, including many in Balochistan, across 2,000 hectares increase yields and reduce harvest and postharvest losses through improved technology and management practices.

Ambassador Blome also visited Gwadar Port and met with Port Authority Chairman Pasand Khan Buledi to learn about port operations and development plans, Gwadar’s potential as a regional trans-shipment hub, and ways to connect with Pakistan’s largest export market: the United States. In a meeting with Pakistan Naval West Command, Ambassador Blome discussed regional issues and emphasized a continued partnership in the years ahead.

Pakistan launches Bank of China on 10th anniversary of CPEC

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:24 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Pakistan likely to increase petrol price by up to Rs15 per litre from ...

08:44 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Army chief meets Turkish defence minister in Ankara

07:11 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

Gold price up by Rs5,600 per tola in Pakistan

07:36 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

Leading telecom operator caught stealing natural gas to run network ...

05:46 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

Fact-Check: Is this girl from viral video being forced for nikkah in ...

02:12 PM | 12 Sep, 2023

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia's joint naval drill 'Naseem Al Bahr-XIV' ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:58 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Hockey Federation loses hosting of Olympics qualifying round

Horoscope

09:32 AM | 13 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 13th September, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 13, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371.5 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.8 82.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.4 79.2
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.81 818.81
Canadian Dollar CAD 222 224.2
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 43.74 44.14
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.67 3.78
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 988.37 997.37
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 78.4 79.2
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 341.44 343.94
Thai Bhat THB 8.55 8.7

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,585.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 13 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 215,000 PKR 2,570

a

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: