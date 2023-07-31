Search

Pakistan launches Bank of China on 10th anniversary of CPEC

Web Desk 02:20 PM | 31 Jul, 2023
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Finance Minister Ishaq Dar officially launched the Bank of China in Islamabad on Monday, signifying a significant milestone in the deepening economic ties between China and Pakistan.

During the inauguration ceremony, the finance minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese authorities for their unwavering support to Pakistan during challenging times, which played a crucial role in helping Pakistan overcome various economic difficulties successfully.

Minister Dar proudly shared positive statistics on Pakistan’s economic performance, highlighting the nation’s trajectory of improvement. He mentioned that international rating agencies have raised Pakistan’s credit rating, a testament to its economic progress and financial stability. He asserted that with their resilient efforts, Pakistan has emerged from tough times and is now embarking on a journey of growth.

Looking to the future, Minister Dar expressed optimism about the Chinese currency, the Yuan, becoming a widely accepted alternative currency in the global arena.

As CPEC celebrates its 10th anniversary, the joint venture continues to serve as a transformative project, paving the way for closer economic ties and regional connectivity between China and Pakistan.

With the inauguration of the Bank of China, both countries are poised to leverage this strategic partnership to unlock new avenues of growth and prosperity for their people.

China's Vice Premier He Lifeng lands in Pakistan to celebrate 10th CPEC anniversary   

