Pakistan launches Bank of China on 10th anniversary of CPEC

ISLAMABAD – On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Finance Minister Ishaq Dar officially launched the Bank of China in Islamabad on Monday, signifying a significant milestone in the deepening economic ties between China and Pakistan.
During the inauguration ceremony, the finance minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese authorities for their unwavering support to Pakistan during challenging times, which played a crucial role in helping Pakistan overcome various economic difficulties successfully.
Minister Dar proudly shared positive statistics on Pakistan’s economic performance, highlighting the nation’s trajectory of improvement. He mentioned that international rating agencies have raised Pakistan’s credit rating, a testament to its economic progress and financial stability. He asserted that with their resilient efforts, Pakistan has emerged from tough times and is now embarking on a journey of growth.
Looking to the future, Minister Dar expressed optimism about the Chinese currency, the Yuan, becoming a widely accepted alternative currency in the global arena.
As CPEC celebrates its 10th anniversary, the joint venture continues to serve as a transformative project, paving the way for closer economic ties and regional connectivity between China and Pakistan.
With the inauguration of the Bank of China, both countries are poised to leverage this strategic partnership to unlock new avenues of growth and prosperity for their people.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.15 during the opening hours on the first working day of the week.
During intra-day banking, the local currency was traded at 286.60, with a marginal loss of Re0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee bounced back after back-to-back losses as State Bank allowed Exchange Companies (ECs) to import greenback in cash against the value of their export consignments through reputed cargo or security companies.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,650 on
Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,750.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Karachi
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Quetta
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Attock
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Multan
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,650
|PKR 2,620
