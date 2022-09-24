PTI to rejoin Parliament if ‘US cipher' investigated: Imran Khan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Saturday announced that his party will return to the National Assembly if the government announces to launch a probe into a cipher sent by the Pakistan’s ambassador to Washington allegedly hinting at a foreign plot behind no-confidence against him.
Days before the voting on no-confidence motion, Khan had claimed that the move was being supported by the foreign powers. He alleged that the plan to oust him was designed by the US, which has been declining the allegations.
His claims were based on the cipher sent by then-envoy Asad Majeed about his meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia.
Addressing a public gathering on March 27, Imran Khan waved a paper what he dubbed as a “threat letter” and said Pakistan had been warned of dire consequences if he was not removed from the PM office.
Days after he failed the confidence vote, majority of the PTI MNAs had submitted their resignations to then acting NA Speaker Qasim Suri in protest.
Taking to journalists in Islamabad, the PTI chief said that establishment is realty. “We have had good relationship with establishment but didn’t know when and how they got disturbed”.
Lashing out at the government for prevailing financial crisis in the country, he said that the Shehbaz Sharif and Miftah Ismail had pushed the country towards default.
He said that the coalition government just wanted to end corruption cases against their leaders, adding that former premier Nawaz Sharif is also planning to return to Pakistan.
Pakistani president asks top court to probe ... 11:46 PM | 12 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi has written a letter to the Supreme Court chief justice to set up a judicial ...
- #RogerFederer bids tearful #farewell to tennis career after #LaverCup ...08:12 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
- PTI to rejoin Parliament if ‘US cipher' investigated: Imran Khan07:27 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
-
-
- PAKvENG – Pakistan lock horns with England in 4th T20I tomorrow05:51 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
-
- 'Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne' – Trailer of Sohail Ahmed's first Punjabi ...05:28 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
- Aamir Khan's daughter Ira announces engagement with Nupur Shikhare04:38 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022