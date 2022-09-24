Emraan Hashmi is 'excited' about Humaima Malick's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Noor Fatima
08:40 PM | 24 Sep, 2022
Emraan Hashmi is 'excited' about Humaima Malick's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
Share

The talented and bold Pakistani actress Humaima Malick recently shared her feisty look from the upcoming magnum opus, The Legend of Maula Jatt, which is slated to release on October 13, 2022.

Malick gained massive praise and attention for her unique look from her fans across borders. 

Surprisingly enough, Malick's Raja Natwarlal co-star Emraan Hashmi was among her millions of admirers and he left an encouraging message for the Bol star. 

Clad in black shalwar kameez paired with a red dupatta draped over her shoulder accentuated with dark kohl eyes, Malick holds a knife in her hand in the poster.

Hashmi left a comment on her post stating, “Love the look Humaima. Looking forward to your stellar performance,” Hashmi commented on her post, alongside a thumbs-up emoji. 

For the unversed, Malick was under scrutiny for portraying a bold character in Raja Natwarlal and doing intimate scenes. The Akbari Asghari diva took notice of how the obscenity hurt her fans’ sentiments, but she didn't heed to the backlash that came her way.  

Priyanka Chopra calls Malala Yousafzai her 'favourite' in latest Instagram post
11:55 PM | 24 Sep, 2022

