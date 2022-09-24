Abrar to file case against Bollywood director Karan Johar in India

Acclaimed Pakistani singer Abrar ul Haq has dished out new details about his famous song 'Nach Punjaban' controversy.

Abrar ul Haq's Nach Punjaban has been a hit for many years. You cannot have a Punjabi wedding without it; such is the impact of this hit number.

And then Bollywood did what Bollywood does. Karan Johar’s production house stole the song and used it in their film Jug Jug Jeyo, but Abrar says he has not given them rights of his song.

Now, Haq has given details about the controversy. He revealed that he has filed a case against them in the UK. Another case has also been filed in Pakistan and now he is preparing to challenge them in India. Abrar also said that Karan Johar will need to pay the damages for stealing his song.

Jug Jug Jeyo is directed by Raj Mehta and is a joint production of Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh and Anil Kapoor, Jug Jug Jeyo is set to release in Indian cinemas soon.