Abrarul Haq slams Karan Johar for stealing ‘Nach Punjaban’
Web Desk
05:54 PM | 23 May, 2022
Source: Instagram
Yet another Pakistani classic song has been copied by Bollywood and this time's victim is Abrarul Haq's blockbuster 'Nach Punjaban'.

Copied in Karan Johar's upcoming film Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, the internet was furious when Pakistan's biggest hit over the years was played in the trailer shared by Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh and Anil Kapoor.

Taking the news to his Twitter account, Abrar Ul Haq wrote, "I have not sold my song “ Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages."

"Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies@karanjohar", he concluded.

Now, T-Series has issued a statement addressing the matter on its social media handles. They have refuted Abrar’s plagiarism claims and assured,

“T-Series has legally acquired the rights to adapt the song Nach Punjaban from the album Nach Punjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 and is also available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube channel, owned and operated by 1 Moviebox Records Label, for the film Jug JuggJeeyo produced by Dharma Movies. All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song released.”

Jugjugg Jeeyo is directed by Raj Mehta and is a joint production between Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh and Anil Kapoor, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo is set to release in Indian cinemas on June 24 this year.

