Pakistan sounds alert on monkeypox amid rising cases across world

ISLAMABAD – In wake of the WHO advisory raising alertness over the monkeypox situation, Pakistan's top health body has issued an alert regarding the viral infection.

National Institute of Health (NIH) issued a notification to provinces and other intuitions to take timely measures to prevent the spread of infectious disease.

The country’s top health body has cautioned federal and provincial authorities and instructed them to monitor inbound passengers at airports and other entrances.

source: social media

Officials also advised all state-run and private hospitals to establish isolation wards and advised the medical staff at the medical facilities to be careful around monkeypox patients.

NIH cautioned authorities as there are around 92 confirmed cases of the virus in different countries and 28 are suspected cases as the virus transmits from one animal to another and is now transmitting to humans also.

Monkeypox is a rare infection, which is caused by the monkeypox virus, with symptoms including rashes, fever, headaches, muscle ache, swelling and backache.

Global authorities claimed that human-to-human transmission is occurring among people in close physical contact with cases who are symptomatic.

The virus belongs to the smallpox family but is usually milder, particularly the West African strain of the virus, which has a fatality rate of around 1 percent. Most patients fully recover in two to four weeks.