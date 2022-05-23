Minal Khan's new selfies with shirtless Ahsan at beach go viral
Web Desk
06:41 PM | 23 May, 2022
Minal Khan's new selfies with shirtless Ahsan at beach go viral
Source: Minal Khan (Instagram)
Share

Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim even a bit as they continue to exude couple goals to the world.

This time around, the newlyweds have taken their romance to another level and documented their precious moments enthusiastically.

The Jalan star took to her Instagram stories and gave major couple goals as she shared the fun-filled sneak peeks to keep their fans updated. The couple posed for cute selfies after swimming on Sunday and beating the heat in style.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

Earlier, Minal Khan and Ahsan Moshin tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10, 2021, followed by a fairytale reception on September 12, 2021.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/21-Apr-2022/aiman-and-minal-khan-spotted-vacationing-with-family-in-qatar

More From This Category
Mehwish Hayat leaves fans amused with new video
07:06 PM | 23 May, 2022
Abrarul Haq slams Karan Johar for stealing ...
05:54 PM | 23 May, 2022
Watch - Indian singer Arijit Singh says he is ...
05:30 PM | 23 May, 2022
Tiger Shroff wants to meet Pakistani 10-year-old ...
04:50 PM | 23 May, 2022
Did PM Shehbaz Sharif praise Kangana Ranaut’s ...
04:16 PM | 23 May, 2022
Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video at beach ...
03:23 PM | 23 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat leaves fans amused with new video
07:06 PM | 23 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr