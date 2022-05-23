Minal Khan's new selfies with shirtless Ahsan at beach go viral
Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim even a bit as they continue to exude couple goals to the world.
This time around, the newlyweds have taken their romance to another level and documented their precious moments enthusiastically.
The Jalan star took to her Instagram stories and gave major couple goals as she shared the fun-filled sneak peeks to keep their fans updated. The couple posed for cute selfies after swimming on Sunday and beating the heat in style.
Earlier, Minal Khan and Ahsan Moshin tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10, 2021, followed by a fairytale reception on September 12, 2021.
