Bangladesh bars Nora Fatehi from performing in Dhaka event to save dollars
Share
MUMBAI – Bangladeshi has barred Indian dancing sensation Nor Fatehi from performing at an award ceremony set to take place in December this year.
The Dilbar dancer was invited to the ceremony by Women Leadership Corporation to distribute awards and put the stage on fire with her killer dance moves.
Reports said that the Bangladesh’s Ministry of Culture Affairs has denied permission to the Indian celebrity to save the national reserves amid ongoing dollar crunch.
As the foreign artists are paid in dollars, the move will help the South Asian country to save the greenback amid crumbling foreign reserves.
The national reserves of Bangladesh have dropped to $36.9 billion due to depreciation of the local currency.
An organiser of the event told media that Nora Fatehi may come to Bangladesh in January next year if the permission is granted by the government.
Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video at beach ... 05:41 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been receiving admiration for her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer ...
- Shahid Afridi slams India’s decision to not visit Pakistan for 2023 ...09:55 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
- Malala runs into Daniel Greg at BFI London Film Festival09:20 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
- Video goes viral as Naseebo Lal performs with son in London08:52 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
- Bangladesh bars Nora Fatehi from performing in Dhaka event to save ...08:25 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
-
-
-
- ‘Shameful & Shocking’ – Celebs react to Shahruk Jatoi’s ...06:20 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022