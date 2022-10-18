Bangladesh bars Nora Fatehi from performing in Dhaka event to save dollars

08:25 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Bangladesh bars Nora Fatehi from performing in Dhaka event to save dollars
Source: Instagram
Share

MUMBAI – Bangladeshi has barred Indian dancing sensation Nor Fatehi from performing at an award ceremony set to take place in December this year.

The Dilbar dancer was invited to the ceremony by Women Leadership Corporation to distribute awards and put the stage on fire with her killer dance moves.

Reports said that the Bangladesh’s Ministry of Culture Affairs has denied permission to the Indian celebrity to save the national reserves amid ongoing dollar crunch.

As the foreign artists are paid in dollars, the move will help the South Asian country to save the greenback amid crumbling foreign reserves.

The national reserves of Bangladesh have dropped to $36.9 billion due to depreciation of the local currency.

An organiser of the event told media that Nora Fatehi may come to Bangladesh in January next year if the permission is granted by the government. 

Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video at beach ... 05:41 PM | 18 Oct, 2022

Bollywood's dance and glam diva Nora Fatehi has been receiving admiration for her drop-dead gorgeous look and killer ...

More From This Category
Sahir Ali Bagga performs Pasoori at concert
06:56 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed set couple goals in ...
08:00 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
‘Shameful & Shocking’ – Celebs react to ...
06:20 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Malala runs into Daniel Greg at BFI London Film ...
09:20 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen's new video goes ...
07:40 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Video goes viral as Naseebo Lal performs with son ...
08:52 PM | 18 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bangladesh bars Nora Fatehi from performing in Dhaka event to save dollars
08:25 PM | 18 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr