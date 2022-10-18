Video goes viral as Naseebo Lal performs with son in London
Share
Pakistani singer Naseebo Lal has been showered with admiration and compliments since her Coke Studio poetic masterpiece Tu Jhoom, also featuring Abida Parveen, went viral earlier this year.
Recently, the Groove Mera singer performed live with her son in London and the video has gone viral on social media. The young singer has been lauded for his talent and the adorable mother-son duo is now winning hearts online.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Lal sings in multiple languages and doesn't miss a beat. She performed in traditional Pakistani stage shows. She debuted as a featured artist in Coke Studio's ninth season. Earlier, she sang Groove Mera alongside Aima Baig and Young Stunners.
Naseebo Lal rocks the audience at US concert 08:44 PM | 17 Aug, 2022
Whether there is a concert in Pakistan or abroad, Pakistani musician and seasoned singer Naseebo Lal is sure to make ...
- Shahid Afridi slams India’s decision to not visit Pakistan for 2023 ...09:55 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
- Malala runs into Daniel Greg at BFI London Film Festival09:20 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
- Video goes viral as Naseebo Lal performs with son in London08:52 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
- Bangladesh bars Nora Fatehi from performing in Dhaka event to save ...08:25 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
-
-
-
- ‘Shameful & Shocking’ – Celebs react to Shahruk Jatoi’s ...06:20 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022