08:52 PM | 18 Oct, 2022
Video goes viral as Naseebo Lal performs with son in London
Source: Naseebo Lal (Instagram)
Pakistani singer Naseebo Lal has been showered with admiration and compliments since her Coke Studio poetic masterpiece Tu Jhoom, also featuring Abida Parveen, went viral earlier this year.

Recently, the Groove Mera singer performed live with her son in London and the video has gone viral on social media. The young singer has been lauded for his talent and the adorable mother-son duo is now winning hearts online.

Lal sings in multiple languages and doesn't miss a beat. She performed in traditional Pakistani stage shows. She debuted as a featured artist in Coke Studio's ninth season. Earlier, she sang Groove Mera alongside Aima Baig and Young Stunners. 

