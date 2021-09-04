Nida Yasir trolled for showing a lack of knowledge about Formula-1 cars in old interview
Web Desk
09:20 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
Nida Yasir trolled for showing a lack of knowledge about Formula-1 cars in old interview
Share

Morning show host Nida Yasir is being trolled once again over a clip from one of her old interviews that has gone viral on social media.

Nida invited two NUST students, who had invented their own Formula 1 racing car, to her show for an interview in 2016. Abdul Aleem and Mohammad Shariq Waqar joined the host in the hope to promote their invention but were left dumbfounded by Nida's questions.

In the video clip, which has been making rounds on social media for the last few days, the Naadaaniyan star can be heard asking the guests about how race cars really work. The host asked the students if Formula cars can seat more than one person. Aleem said, "Actually, it is a Formula car. So only one person can sit inside." Nida then quipped, "Oh, so it's just a formula for now? Have you done an experiment on any car?"

The engineers were left baffled. However, without losing composure, one of them said, "No, it's a Formula car. We've made one. It's a race car." Nida then questioned, "So, does it drive as fast as a petrol-fuelled car?"

And thus, the trolling began.

A veteran host like Nida shouldn't need reminding that researching about your guests and their inventions or creations is imperative.

More From This Category
Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan turn out to be fans of ...
07:49 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
LolaVie – Jennifer Aniston set to launch own ...
05:13 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
Noor Bukhari trolled over remarks on Sidharth ...
04:52 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
Mehreen Syed opens training center to empower ...
04:29 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
Pakistani stars over the moon after Haider Ali's ...
03:59 PM | 4 Sep, 2021
Late Nazia Hassan's husband files Rs1B damages ...
09:51 PM | 3 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nida Yasir trolled for showing a lack of knowledge about Formula-1 cars in old interview
09:20 PM | 4 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr