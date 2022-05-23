Mehwish Hayat leaves fans amused with new video
Leading actress Mehwish Hayat's charismatic persona and glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.
The 34-year-old star never misses a chance to entertain her admirers and this time, she left the audience mesmerized with her witty and fun loving nature.
Taking to Instagram, Hayat posted a funny video where she can be spotted looking stunning in the casual chic outfit. "Silly tings ???????? #MehwishHayat #massivematka #thewitchcomesout #Turkey #sillylily", captioned the Load Wedding actor.
Hayat is one of the most popular celebrities in Ktown. She was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, 2019.
On the work front, Mehwish Hayat will next be seen in London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.
