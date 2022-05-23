Mehwish Hayat leaves fans amused with new video
Web Desk
07:06 PM | 23 May, 2022
Mehwish Hayat leaves fans amused with new video
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)
Share

Leading actress Mehwish Hayat's charismatic persona and glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

The 34-year-old star never misses a chance to entertain her admirers and this time, she left the audience mesmerized with her witty and fun loving nature.

Taking to Instagram, Hayat posted a funny video where she can be spotted looking stunning in the casual chic outfit. "Silly tings ???????? #MehwishHayat #massivematka #thewitchcomesout #Turkey #sillylily", captioned the Load Wedding actor.

Hayat is one of the most popular celebrities in Ktown. She was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23, 2019.

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat will next be seen in London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.

Mehwish Hayat and HSY pair up for an upcoming ... 06:45 PM | 18 May, 2022

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz holding actor Mehwish Hayat and ace designer-cum-actor Hassan Sheheryar Yasin will be starring in an ...

More From This Category
Minal Khan's new selfies with shirtless Ahsan at ...
06:41 PM | 23 May, 2022
Abrarul Haq slams Karan Johar for stealing ...
05:54 PM | 23 May, 2022
Watch - Indian singer Arijit Singh says he is ...
05:30 PM | 23 May, 2022
Tiger Shroff wants to meet Pakistani 10-year-old ...
04:50 PM | 23 May, 2022
Did PM Shehbaz Sharif praise Kangana Ranaut’s ...
04:16 PM | 23 May, 2022
Nora Fatehi’s new bold dance video at beach ...
03:23 PM | 23 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat leaves fans amused with new video
07:06 PM | 23 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr