PM Shehbaz, MBS pledge to boost Pakistan-Saudi cooperation in diverse fields

RIYADH – Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia reiterated to enhance level of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including economy, and trade.
The understanding was reached at a meeting between Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in a meeting in Riyadh.
Both sides expressed satisfaction over the progress with regard to decisions taken during their earlier meeting in the Holy City of Makkah.
The premier thanked MBS for sending Saudi Foreign Minister-led high-level delegation to Asian nation, amd appreciated the interest shown by the Crown Prince in sending more delegations to Pakistan to boost investment in diverse fields.
As per official statement, the two leaders also discussed global issues including current situation in Gaza.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.