PM Shehbaz, MBS pledge to boost Pakistan-Saudi cooperation in diverse fields

RIYADH – Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia reiterated to enhance level of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including economy, and trade.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in a meeting in Riyadh.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the progress with regard to decisions taken during their earlier meeting in the Holy City of Makkah.

The premier thanked MBS for sending Saudi Foreign Minister-led high-level delegation to Asian nation, amd appreciated the interest shown by the Crown Prince in sending more delegations to Pakistan to boost investment in diverse fields.

As per official statement, the two leaders also discussed global issues including current situation in Gaza.