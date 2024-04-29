Pakistani PM, Saudi crown prince discuss investment ties, Gaza situation at Gala Dinner

RIYADH – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for the second time in a month.

The premier interacted with MBS at Special Dialogue and Gala Dinner hosted by latter on the sidelines of the Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum in the Saudi capital.

During the event, PM Shehbaz commended Saudi leadership for successfully organizing the WEF Special Meeting and praising the excellent arrangements. He also sheds light on investment ties between Islamabad and Riyadh and the worrisome situation in Gaza.

The premier expressed well-wishes for the health, happiness, and long life of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He also extended an invitation to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Pakistan officially.

Recalling his recent meeting in Mecca during his Ramadan visit, the Prime Minister thanked Crown Prince for sending a high-powered delegation to Pakistan led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

Saudi delegation had in-depth discussions with Pakistani officials on enhancing Saudi investments in Pakistan.