Pakistani PM, Saudi crown prince discuss investment ties, Gaza situation at Gala Dinner

RIYADH – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for the second time in a month.
The premier interacted with MBS at Special Dialogue and Gala Dinner hosted by latter on the sidelines of the Special Meeting of the World Economic Forum in the Saudi capital.
During the event, PM Shehbaz commended Saudi leadership for successfully organizing the WEF Special Meeting and praising the excellent arrangements. He also sheds light on investment ties between Islamabad and Riyadh and the worrisome situation in Gaza.
The premier expressed well-wishes for the health, happiness, and long life of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He also extended an invitation to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Pakistan officially.
Recalling his recent meeting in Mecca during his Ramadan visit, the Prime Minister thanked Crown Prince for sending a high-powered delegation to Pakistan led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.
Saudi delegation had in-depth discussions with Pakistani officials on enhancing Saudi investments in Pakistan.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
