ASP Sheherbano Naqvi's wedding pictures, videos hit social media

LAHORE – ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the daring female police officer who garnered huge respect for protecting a blasphemy-accused woman from charged mob, got married to Syed Ishtiaq Naqvi.
The two tied the knot over the weekend, and their wedding event was attended by family, friends, and some showbiz personalities.
Pictures, and clips from ASP's wedding event went viral on social media while fans and social media users eagerly awaited more content from Barat event.
The viral clicks show the bride adorned herself in a breathtaking royal red ensemble, embellished with intricate jewels, radiating stunning elegance.
The female cop was all smiles in the viral pictures while netizens are gushing over the beauty of the police officer and extending their best wishes.
Last week, a Qawali night was also held in which Ishq Murshid star Dur-e-Fishan was also spotted.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347.9
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
