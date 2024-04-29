Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
LifestyleViral

ASP Sheherbano Naqvi's wedding pictures, videos hit social media

Web Desk
10:04 AM | 29 Apr, 2024
ASP Sheherbano Naqvi's wedding pictures, videos hit social media
Source: social media

LAHORE – ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, the daring female police officer who garnered huge respect for protecting a blasphemy-accused woman from charged mob, got married to Syed Ishtiaq Naqvi.

The two tied the knot over the weekend, and their wedding event was attended by family, friends, and some showbiz personalities.

Pictures, and clips from ASP's wedding event went viral on social media while fans and social media users eagerly awaited more content from Barat event.

The viral clicks show the bride adorned herself in a breathtaking royal red ensemble, embellished with intricate jewels, radiating stunning elegance. 

The female cop was all smiles in the viral pictures while netizens are gushing over the beauty of the police officer and extending their best wishes.

Last week, a Qawali night was also held in which Ishq Murshid star Dur-e-Fishan was also spotted. 

Inside ASP Shehrbano’s star-studded wedding festivities

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:04 AM | 29 Apr, 2024

ASP Sheherbano Naqvi's wedding pictures, videos hit social media

10:35 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

Naumaan Ijaz says he will ban all TV dramas if made head of censor ...

09:25 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

White House says university protests against Gaza genocide must ...

09:59 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

Sonya Hussaiyn praises Sher Afzal Marwat for his views on 2nd marriage

08:55 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

Ducky Bhai receives support from celebrities after wife's deepfake ...

08:20 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

Mishi Khan reacts to Abrar-ul-Haq's claim about Indian movie starring ...

Most viewed

07:49 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

Ducky Bhai offers Rs1m cash reward for info about person behind his ...

10:23 AM | 27 Apr, 2024

Om Fahad: Iraqi female TikTok star murdered outside her home in ...

11:01 AM | 27 Apr, 2024

Hero cop ASP Shehrbano’s Mehndi photoshoot goes viral

10:14 AM | 26 Apr, 2024

Ayeza Khan, Feroze Khan team up for new project

01:42 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

Atif Aslam dazzles at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony in London

07:06 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

Arijit Singh sings for Mahira Khan, video goes viral

Advertisement

Latest

10:04 AM | 29 Apr, 2024

ASP Sheherbano Naqvi's wedding pictures, videos hit social media

Gold & Silver

04:07 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 29 April Forex Rates

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 April 2024

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: