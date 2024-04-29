Search

Pakistan

Pakistani forces gun down four militants in Tank

Web Desk
10:29 AM | 29 Apr, 2024
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces have gunned down at least four terrorists in an intelligence based operation on Sunday, the military's media wing said.

A statement issued by ISPR said four notorious terrorists, who were known to be involved in multiple attacks, were sent to hell in an operation carried out in Tank.

It said security forces effectively engaged terrorists’ location as a result of which four terrorists were nuetralised. These militants were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, the Army said. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

Pakistani armed forces are battling insurgency in KP and Balochistan as region neighboring Afghanistan saw sharp uptick in attacks.

