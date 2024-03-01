ASP Shehrbano’s wedding photos go viral after heroic rescue in Lahore

LAHORE – Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehbano Naqvi, who recently made the headlines after she rescued a woman from mob in Lahore, is not getting viral on social media again, but this for another reason.

Naqvi had saved the women in Ichara Market of Lahore after she was accused of blasphemy for wearing a Arabic calligraphy dress. She excellently diffused the situation after a large number of people gathered there raising slogans against the woman.

This time around, a slew of photos of her wedding have gone viral on social media and she looks gorgeous in golden eastern dress.

In a couple of photos, she can be seen posing with her hubby on her big day.

Social media users are gushing over the beauty of the police officer and extending their best wishes.