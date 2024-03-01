Saudi Arabia invites ASP Shehrbano Naqvi for royal visit 

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, has extended an invitation for a royal visit to ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi and her family in recognition of her heroic actions in rescuing a woman from a violent mob at Lahore’s Ichhra Market.
According to the media reports, the ambassador conveyed this invitation during a meeting with ASP Syeda Shehrbano at the Saudi embassy, where he hosted the courageous police officer.
Al-Malki expressed admiration for her bravery and assured her that the Saudi government would cover the expenses for her and her family’s journey to Saudi Arabia as honored guests.
He praised ASP Syeda Shehrbano for her dedication to duty and her professionalism in diffusing a dangerous situation.
In a separate event, the Gulberg ASP met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters. General Munir recognized the significant contributions of Pakistani women across various spheres of life.
He remarked, “Since the inception of Pakistan, women in our country have showcased remarkable talent, resilience, and dedication, both domestically and internationally.”
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 1, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.32 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.32
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.43
|174.43
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.