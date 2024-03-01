Saudi Arabia invites ASP Shehrbano Naqvi for royal visit 

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, has extended an invitation for a royal visit to ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi and her family in recognition of her heroic actions in rescuing a woman from a violent mob at Lahore’s Ichhra Market.

According to the media reports, the ambassador conveyed this invitation during a meeting with ASP Syeda Shehrbano at the Saudi embassy, where he hosted the courageous police officer.

Al-Malki expressed admiration for her bravery and assured her that the Saudi government would cover the expenses for her and her family’s journey to Saudi Arabia as honored guests.

He praised ASP Syeda Shehrbano for her dedication to duty and her professionalism in diffusing a dangerous situation.

In a separate event, the Gulberg ASP met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters. General Munir recognized the significant contributions of Pakistani women across various spheres of life.

He remarked, “Since the inception of Pakistan, women in our country have showcased remarkable talent, resilience, and dedication, both domestically and internationally.”