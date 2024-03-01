Search

TechnologyWorld

Why is Google removing Indian matrimonial apps from Play Store?

Web Desk
08:58 PM | 1 Mar, 2024
Indian matrimonial apps
Source: Google Play

Amid an ongoing dispute over service fee payments, Google has started removing apps from 10 Indian companies, including well-known matrimony apps like Bharat Matrimony. 

The move comes as Indian startups continue to protest against Google's practices, particularly its in-app fee charges, which have been a point of contention for years.

Murugavel Janakiraman, founder of Matrimony.com, said, "It's a 'dark day' for India's internet. Our apps are getting deleted one by one. It means all the top matrimony services will be deleted."

Matrimonial apps, including Bharat Matrimony, have gained popularity in India, with the former having over 50 million downloads.

The dispute revolves around efforts by Indian startups to resist Google's imposition of a fee ranging from 11% to 26% on in-app payments, following antitrust authorities' orders to dismantle an earlier system charging 15% to 30%. Despite court decisions in January and February favoring Google's right to enforce the fee or remove apps, discussions between the tech giant and affected companies continue.

In response to the situation, Google sent notices of Play Store violations to Matrimony.com and Info Edge, which runs a similar app called Jeevansathi. While Matrimony.com shares initially dipped, they closed up 2.2%, and Info Edge, after an initial drop, also recovered losses.

Google, in a blog post, highlighted that these companies had chosen not to pay for an extended period, emphasising the need for fair contributions.

The tech giant argued that allowing some developers not to pay created an uneven playing field, emphasising the dominance of its Android platform in the Indian market, where 94% of phones use Android.

This move echoes Google's prior actions, such as briefly removing the popular Indian payments app Paytm from the Play Store in 2020. The ongoing dispute raises questions about the relationship between tech giants and developers in one of Google's fastest-growing markets.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:58 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Why is Google removing Indian matrimonial apps from Play Store?

08:55 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Death toll in Israeli firing on Palestinians waiting for aid rises to ...

10:31 AM | 28 Feb, 2024

UK Telecoms company links to Russian oligarchs and sanctioned deals

06:46 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Palestinian PM resigns over ‘genocide’ in Gaza by Israel

06:41 PM | 26 Feb, 2024

Sikh leader reveals India wants to eliminate GEO London reporter

05:50 PM | 25 Feb, 2024

Nine Pakistanis injured in fire at UAE warehouse

Advertisement

Latest

08:58 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Why is Google removing Indian matrimonial apps from Play Store?

Gold & Silver

04:19 PM | 1 Mar, 2024

Gold extends gains for second consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal – March 1, 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 1, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.32 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – March 1, 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.32 282.35
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.11 751.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.32 916.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.43 174.43
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.74 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.13 27.43
Swiss Franc CHF 317.76 320.26
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: