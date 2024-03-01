ECP issues schedule for presidential election

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued the notice and schedule for the presidential election slated for March 9.

The notification issued on Friday reads, “In pursuance of the provisions contained in paragraphs 1 and 3 of the Second Schedule of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 read with clauses (3) and (4) of Article 41 of the Constitution, Public Notification for election to the office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is hereby issued and in relation thereto the following programme for receipt of nomination papers, scrutiny of nomination papers, withdrawal of candidature, publication of list of validly nominated candidates, retirement and the polling day.”

According to the ECP, the candidates for the country's top constitutional office can submit nomination papers by March 2 before 12:00pm with the presiding officers in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

The scrutiny for the nomination papers by the returning officers will be held on March 4, the notification said, adding that the candidature can be withdrawn the next day.

Afterwards, the commission will publish the list of validly nominated candidates the same day and March 6 has been fixed as the date for retirement.

The polling for the next president will be held on March 9 at the National Assembly and all the provincial assemblies from 10:00am to 4:00pm.