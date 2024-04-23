Search

Inside ASP Shehrbano’s star-studded wedding festivities

Hero cop’s walima takes place this Thursday

Web Desk
04:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2024
ASP Shehrbano Naqvi

ASP Shehrbano Naqvi's pre-wedding ceremonies have been underway for a couple of days now.

Last night, a Qawali night was held, featuring artist Zeeshan Ali, who captivated the audience with his melodious voice. Actress Dur-e-Fishan was also spotted at the star-studded Qawali night.

Who is the husband of ASP Shehrbano?

Sources have disclosed to Daily Pakistan that her husband, Syed Ishtiaq Naqvi, is a scion of the Mandi Bahauddin family owning Shah Group of Companies, and owner of the Royal Swiss Hotel Lahore. The lady police officer's in-laws also own a petrol pump and are involved in construction businesses. The baraat will arrive from Mandi Bahauddin, the hometown of the groom's family.

ASP Shehrbano Naqvi's nikkah already took place a few months ago, and the pictures garnered significant attention following her overnight fame after the Ichra mob incident.

The festivities leading up to the wedding are in full swing, with the main event set to take place on April 28th, Sunday at the Royal Swiss Hotel Lahore. The event is expected to be a grand affair, attended by dignitaries, celebrities, and well-wishers alike.

Who is ASP Shehrbano Naqvi?

Shehbano Naqvi, who is currently posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Lahore, rose to fame for saving a woman accused of blasphemy from mob attack in Ichhra area of the Punjab capital. The misunderstanding developed due to Arabic writing on the woman's dress.

Following a distress call, ASP Shehrbano reached the scene and effectively intervened to protect the woman from the raged mob, engaging in dialogue with them and safely guiding the woman to a secure location. She also reassured the crowd that proper legal action would be taken, preventing any potential harm.

Naqvi’s courageous actions were instrumental in de-escalating the situation and ensuring the woman’s safety amidst the chaos.

Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi has been nominated for the esteemed Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal, the highest honor for bravery in law enforcement in Pakistan.

Stay tuned for more updates as ASP Shehrbano's wedding saga continues to unfold.

