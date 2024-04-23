Search

TikToker Usman Bhalli's obscene videos with 'wife' go viral

Web Desk
05:21 PM | 23 Apr, 2024
TikToker Usman Bhalli’s obscene videos with 'wife' go viral
Source: File Photo

SIALKOT – A couple of obscene videos of Sialkot-based TikToker Usman Bhalli have gone viral on social media, with people calling it a promotion stunt by the social media celebrity.

In one of the video clips, Bhalli can be heard sharing details of her private moments with who is being reported as his former wife. While he boasts about making love "for two hours and forty one minutes", the young woman can be seen smiling at his lustful attitude. 

Another explicit video doing rounds on social media shows Bhalli and the woman engaging in sexual acts. 

Aliza Sehar, another TikTok star, shared a screenshot of the video on social media platform X (Twitter), asking her fans: “Who wants this video?” Aliza Sehar, who is famous for her vlogs on village life, was herself hit by a series of private video leaks last year.

After the videos took the internet by a storm, Bhalli appeared in another video along with his first wife, who runs a TikTok page under the name of “Silent Girl", for clarification.

The Silent Girl, who is famous for her catchline “Baba G Sialkot”, did not challenge the authenticity of the video but stated that it is more than a year old clip.

@usama_bhalli

Bus kar do plzz humara in sub me koi hath nhi ????????????

♬ original sound - Usama bhalli

She alleged that someone has now shared it on social media to put difference between her and her husband. 

Bhalli also condemned the people behind the act and requested people to stop sharing it. “I can now understand why people commit suicide due to depression in this country”.

Hareem Shah’s alleged private video leaked online

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

