Another two labourers from Punjab shot dead in Balochistan

QUETTA – Balochistan is becoming unsafe for outsiders as another two labourers, who hailed from Punjab province, were gunned down in the Tump area of Kech district on Sunday.
Levies officials confirmed death of two labourers who were attacked by motorbike borne attackers in Kech district.
The victims, identified as Mohammad Shahid and Mohammad Naeem – residents of Faisalabad, were attacked by unidentified attackers in Srenkin area of Kech, near the Iranian border.
Levies Forces rushed to site and shifted bodies to nearest health facility. Both men reportedly succumbed to multiple bullet wounds at the scene.
This incident marked the second such attack in the past week. Earlier, two laborers from Punjab were shot dead in the Dank area of Turbat. No group has claimed responsibility for these killings.
Balochistan Home Minister instructed authorities to submit a report on the incident and launched an inquiry, promising that the perpetrators would be apprehended soon.
Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti also condemned killings, calling it terror attack. He also announced to form a committee to engage in talks with separatists and reiterated the government's commitment to bringing the perpetrators of such attacks to justice.
