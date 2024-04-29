Search

Pakistan

Another two labourers from Punjab shot dead in Balochistan

Web Desk
09:42 AM | 29 Apr, 2024
Another two labourers from Punjab shot dead in Balochistan
Source: File Photo

QUETTA – Balochistan is becoming unsafe for outsiders as another two labourers, who hailed from Punjab province, were gunned down in the Tump area of Kech district on Sunday.

Levies officials confirmed death of two labourers who were attacked by motorbike borne attackers in Kech district.

The victims, identified as Mohammad Shahid and Mohammad Naeem – residents of Faisalabad, were attacked by unidentified attackers in Srenkin area of Kech, near the Iranian border.

Levies Forces rushed to site and shifted bodies to nearest health facility. Both men reportedly succumbed to multiple bullet wounds at the scene.

This incident marked the second such attack in the past week. Earlier, two laborers from Punjab were shot dead in the Dank area of Turbat. No group has claimed responsibility for these killings.

Balochistan Home Minister instructed authorities to submit a report on the incident and launched an inquiry, promising that the perpetrators would be apprehended soon.

Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti also condemned killings, calling it terror attack. He also announced to form a committee to engage in talks with separatists and reiterated the government's commitment to bringing the perpetrators of such attacks to justice.

Gold & Silver

04:07 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Gold prices register slight decline in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 29 April Forex Rates

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 April 2024

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

