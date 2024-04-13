Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop News

Nine labourers from Punjab shot dead in Balochistan’s Noshki

Web Desk
09:02 AM | 13 Apr, 2024
Nine labourers from Punjab shot dead in Balochistan’s Noshki
Source: social media

QUETTA – At least nine laborers were gunned down in the southwestern city of Noshki on Saturday.

The Noshki attack was the latest in series of ambushes on workers in the volatile region neighboring Afghanistan. After killing foreign nationals, militants now target ordinary people.

The labourers were traveling from the provincial capital Quetta but were intercepted by unknown attackers who forced nine passengers off the bus and later took them in the mountains.

The brutal killings of people from other regions are a reminder of similar executions carried out in the past in Balochistan.

Balochistan Police said bodies of victims were discovered from under a bridge in the rocky region of Noshki, with gunshot wounds inflicted on various parts of their bodies.

The deceased members have been identified as residents of Gujranwala, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed his condolences and condemned the killing of innocent passengers in Noshki, extending his sympathies to the grieving families.

Bugti pledged that those behind the incident would not receive any leniency, as he called these killings a cruel and unpardonable crime.

Pakistani forces thwart 3 terror attacks by BLA militants in Balochistan's Mach

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:02 AM | 13 Apr, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital set to receive rain, ...

09:02 AM | 13 Apr, 2024

Nine labourers from Punjab shot dead in Balochistan’s Noshki

11:35 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Child abuse case: Court extends cleric's physical remand in Lahore

11:59 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan (2024)

11:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Man linked to murder of wife, 7 children tells police why he did so

09:35 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Rain lashes parts of Balochistan; at least 3 killed

Most viewed

02:14 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

BISE Lahore 12th Class Roll Number Slip 2024 available online

06:35 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab Police clarify reports of confrontation ...

09:40 AM | 12 Apr, 2024

Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab police SHO, ASI arrested for 'illegally ...

01:04 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Airport security personnel drags minor girl by hair, viral video ...

06:06 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Punjab launches 20,000 Bikes Scheme for Students: Here's how to apply!

06:18 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz visits old age homes on Eid, announces to send ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:02 AM | 13 Apr, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital set to receive rain, thunderstorm today

Gold & Silver

04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Gold continues record-breaking streak in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 13, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 April 2024

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: