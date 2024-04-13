Nine labourers from Punjab shot dead in Balochistan’s Noshki

QUETTA – At least nine laborers were gunned down in the southwestern city of Noshki on Saturday.

The Noshki attack was the latest in series of ambushes on workers in the volatile region neighboring Afghanistan. After killing foreign nationals, militants now target ordinary people.

The labourers were traveling from the provincial capital Quetta but were intercepted by unknown attackers who forced nine passengers off the bus and later took them in the mountains.

The brutal killings of people from other regions are a reminder of similar executions carried out in the past in Balochistan.

Balochistan Police said bodies of victims were discovered from under a bridge in the rocky region of Noshki, with gunshot wounds inflicted on various parts of their bodies.

The deceased members have been identified as residents of Gujranwala, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed his condolences and condemned the killing of innocent passengers in Noshki, extending his sympathies to the grieving families.

Bugti pledged that those behind the incident would not receive any leniency, as he called these killings a cruel and unpardonable crime.