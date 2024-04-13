Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
LifestyleSports

Pakistani cricketer Aliya Riaz marries commentator Ali Younis in star studded event

Web Desk
09:28 AM | 13 Apr, 2024
Pakistani cricketer Aliya Riaz marries commentator Ali Younis in star studded event
Source: social media

LAHORE – Congratulations are in order for Pakistani women cricketer Aliya Riaz and commentator Ali Younis as the duo exchanged vows on Friday in star studded event in provincial capital Lahore.

Aliya Riaz, the women cricketer who plays as right-handed batter and right-arm off break bowler, got married to Ali Younis, brother of cricket legend Waqar Younis.

The extravagant event took place at a private farmhouse in Lahore, featuring a special Qawwali night.

Among the guests were prominent figures from Pakistan's cricket, including skipper Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Yousuf, Mushtaq Ahmed, Ramiz Raja, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Umar Akmal.

The event was also attended by female cricketers Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Iram Javed, Bisma Mahroof, Sidra Amin, and Natalia Parvez.

Aliya and Ali got engaged at a ceremony earlier this month, and pictures from the private event went viral.

Aliya Riaz

Aliya Riaz is a Pakistani cricketer known for her all-rounder skills. She represented several domestic teams including Rawalpindi, Federal Capital, Higher Education Commission, Lahore, State Bank of Pakistan, and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited.

Her international career highlights include being part of Pakistan's squad for the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 and the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, where she performed well, especially with six dismissals in the former tournament. She was also shortlisted for the Women's Cricketer of the Year at the 2020 PCB Awards.

Aliya was part of Pakistan's team for the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier and the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup. Additionally, she was selected for Pakistan's cricket team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:28 AM | 13 Apr, 2024

Pakistani cricketer Aliya Riaz marries commentator Ali Younis in star ...

10:45 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

K-Pop sensation Park Bo Ram dies at 30

05:11 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Sania Mirza stuns in outfit by Pakistani designer

05:05 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat reunite after 20 years

11:19 AM | 12 Apr, 2024

Here’s how Pakistani celebs celebrated Eidul-Fitr Day 2

08:35 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans at Mannat on Eid-ul-Fitr 2024

Most viewed

03:21 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

TikToker Alishbah Anjum’s former fiancé Affan Malik ties the knot

04:30 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Coke Studio season 15 set to make return on April 14

01:43 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

Pakistani celebrities impress fans with Eidul Fitr looks on Day 1

12:54 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Romance in the air for Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed on Eid

07:55 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Aima Baig's new song 'Long Time' is out now!

05:12 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir’s romantic photoshoot sets internet on fire

Advertisement

Latest

10:02 AM | 13 Apr, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital set to receive rain, thunderstorm today

Gold & Silver

04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Gold continues record-breaking streak in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 13, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 April 2024

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: