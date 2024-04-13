Pakistani cricketer Aliya Riaz marries commentator Ali Younis in star studded event

LAHORE – Congratulations are in order for Pakistani women cricketer Aliya Riaz and commentator Ali Younis as the duo exchanged vows on Friday in star studded event in provincial capital Lahore.

Aliya Riaz, the women cricketer who plays as right-handed batter and right-arm off break bowler, got married to Ali Younis, brother of cricket legend Waqar Younis.

The extravagant event took place at a private farmhouse in Lahore, featuring a special Qawwali night.

Among the guests were prominent figures from Pakistan's cricket, including skipper Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Yousuf, Mushtaq Ahmed, Ramiz Raja, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Umar Akmal.

The event was also attended by female cricketers Nida Dar, Anam Amin, Iram Javed, Bisma Mahroof, Sidra Amin, and Natalia Parvez.

Aliya and Ali got engaged at a ceremony earlier this month, and pictures from the private event went viral.

Aliya Riaz

Aliya Riaz is a Pakistani cricketer known for her all-rounder skills. She represented several domestic teams including Rawalpindi, Federal Capital, Higher Education Commission, Lahore, State Bank of Pakistan, and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited.

Her international career highlights include being part of Pakistan's squad for the 2018 ICC Women's World Twenty20 and the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, where she performed well, especially with six dismissals in the former tournament. She was also shortlisted for the Women's Cricketer of the Year at the 2020 PCB Awards.

Aliya was part of Pakistan's team for the 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier and the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup. Additionally, she was selected for Pakistan's cricket team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.