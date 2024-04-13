Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital set to receive rain, thunderstorm today

KARACHI – Pakistan's largest city Karachi will receive rain along with thunderstorms today on Saturday, Met Office said in alert.

In its fresh advisory, PMD said a westerly wave affected the weather system in upper parts of the country and it will remain till April 15.

The westerly system will enter in southern and western parts of the country today.

Karachi Rain Update

Met Office said parts of port city will receive downpour with thunderstorm. Showers will continue for two days, the report said.

Karachi Temperature Today

The temperature in metropolis will remain between 25 and 33 degree celsius on Saturday.

Rain windstorms and thunderstorm are likely in Dadu Jamshoro, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mithi, Padidan and Kashmore.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, upper and central Sindh, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir are expected to experience rain with wind or thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall or hailstorms are likely in isolated areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeast and south Balochistan, south and eastern Punjab, and the Pothohar region. Additionally, snowfall is expected on high mountains in northern areas.