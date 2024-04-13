Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital set to receive rain, thunderstorm today

Web Desk
10:02 AM | 13 Apr, 2024
Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital set to receive rain, thunderstorm today
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan's largest city Karachi will receive rain along with thunderstorms today on Saturday, Met Office said in alert.

In its fresh advisory, PMD said a westerly wave affected the weather system in upper parts of the country and it will remain till April 15.

The westerly system will enter in southern and western parts of the country today.

Karachi Rain Update

Met Office said parts of port city will receive downpour with thunderstorm. Showers will continue for two days, the report said.

Karachi Temperature Today

The temperature in metropolis will remain between 25 and 33 degree celsius on Saturday.

Rain windstorms and thunderstorm are likely in Dadu Jamshoro, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mithi, Padidan and Kashmore.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, upper and central Sindh, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir are expected to experience rain with wind or thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall or hailstorms are likely in isolated areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, northeast and south Balochistan, south and eastern Punjab, and the Pothohar region. Additionally, snowfall is expected on high mountains in northern areas.

Parts of Pakistan brace for rain, hailstorm on Eid days

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:02 AM | 13 Apr, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital set to receive rain, ...

09:02 AM | 13 Apr, 2024

Nine labourers from Punjab shot dead in Balochistan’s Noshki

11:35 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Child abuse case: Court extends cleric's physical remand in Lahore

11:59 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Suzuki Mehran latest price in Pakistan (2024)

11:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Man linked to murder of wife, 7 children tells police why he did so

09:35 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Rain lashes parts of Balochistan; at least 3 killed

Pakistan

02:14 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

BISE Lahore 12th Class Roll Number Slip 2024 available online

06:35 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab Police clarify reports of confrontation ...

09:40 AM | 12 Apr, 2024

Bahawalnagar incident: Punjab police SHO, ASI arrested for 'illegally ...

01:04 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Airport security personnel drags minor girl by hair, viral video ...

06:06 PM | 12 Apr, 2024

Punjab launches 20,000 Bikes Scheme for Students: Here's how to apply!

06:18 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

CM Maryam Nawaz visits old age homes on Eid, announces to send ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:02 AM | 13 Apr, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital set to receive rain, thunderstorm today

Gold & Silver

04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Gold continues record-breaking streak in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 13, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 April 2024

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: