#COAS Bajwa calls on PM Imran
Share
ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House on Friday.
A senior journalist Imran Khan confirmed the development in his YouTube video, however, he did not share further details about what was discussed in the meeting.
Talking about the developing political situation following the Opposition’s no-confidence motion, he said that the establishment has been clarifying that it has no role in politics.
The political turmoil in the country deepened further since disgruntled lawmakers of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) openly joined hands with the Opposition to topple Imran Khan’s government over bad governance and growing inflation.
A number of PTI legislators have taken shelter at Sindh House in the federal capital while the premier has vowed to take legal action against them.
Last month, COAS Bajwa also called on PM Imran Khan at the PM's Office, according to a statement.
Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army were discussed during the meeting, the statement said.
COAS Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses matters ... 09:59 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in ...
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan makes foolproof security arrangements for OIC session, says ...10:00 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- #COAS Bajwa calls on PM Imran09:27 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:54 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 March 202208:46 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Former Pakistani batsman Mohammad Yousaf's daughter ties the knot11:59 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Tuba Anwar reveals her future plans after divorce with Aamir Liaquat ...06:27 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- TikTok star Hareem Shah's new dance videos go viral05:00 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Did you know how Shah Rukh Khan spent his first-ever salary?05:56 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022