COAS Bajwa calls on PM Imran 

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM House on Friday.

A senior journalist Imran Khan confirmed the development in his YouTube video, however, he did not share further details about what was discussed in the meeting.

Talking about the developing political situation following the Opposition’s no-confidence motion, he said that the establishment has been clarifying that it has no role in politics.

The political turmoil in the country deepened further since disgruntled lawmakers of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) openly joined hands with the Opposition to topple Imran Khan’s government over bad governance and growing inflation.

A number of PTI legislators have taken shelter at Sindh House in the federal capital while the premier has vowed to take legal action against them.

Last month, COAS Bajwa also called on PM Imran Khan at the PM's Office, according to a statement.

Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army were discussed during the meeting, the statement said.