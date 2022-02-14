COAS Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses matters involving Pakistan Army
09:33 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
COAS Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses matters involving Pakistan Army
ISLAMABAD – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal capital on Monday. 

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, professional matters involving the Pakistan Army came under discussion during the meeting. 

Earlier, the army chief called on President Arif Alvi at the Presidency. 

Talking to the COAS, the president paid rich tribute to the security forces for laying down their lives in the recent operations against militants in Balochistan and newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

