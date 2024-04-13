Search

Jannat Mirza’s Eid pictures break the internet

Web Desk
11:03 AM | 13 Apr, 2024
Source: www.instagram.com/jannatmirza_

Eidul Fitr pictures are all over the internet as millions in Pakistan celebrated the event with gusto. It’s time for fans to see favourite celebrities flaunting their Eid attire.

Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Miza dropped glam looks in new pictures. The social media sensation oozes flamboyance as she donned a gorgeous coral peach Saree. She styled it with red bangles.

Jannat is no stranger to compliments and this time her pictures garnered over 100k reactions in a single day.

Raastein khubsurat hein tmhare sath, Manzil ki filhaal baat ni krte, she captioned the post.

With millions of followers on social media accounts, Jannat has cemented her place as one of the most prominent and successful social media personalities in the world.

Jannat Mirza's Eid pictures break the internet

