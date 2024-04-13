Pakistani cadet Muhammad Abdullah awarded at Royal Military Academy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army Cadet Muhammad Abdullah received prestigious honor at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) in United Kingdom.

PMA 148 Long Course’s gentleman cadet (GC) of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) was conferred with Hodson’s Horse Merit Award for achieving distinction at UK’s Royal Military Academy.

He joined the Royal Military Academy in mid 2022, and graduated from the institution on April 12, 2024.

GC Abdullah was given an award for his outstanding performance at grand ceremony academy.

Hodson’s Horse Merit Award is given to international cadets who achieved more than the criterion set for the cadets.

The exceptional performance of Pakistani cadet is evident from the fact that in addition to receiving the award, he also achieved the International Instructor Pass, a distinction earned by only 19 foreign cadets since 1957.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of France's chief of army staff as the chief guest, with Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK Muhammad Faisal also in attendance.