PMA Kakul hosts 148th PMA Long Course passing out ceremony

RAWALPINDI – The passing out ceremony of the 148th PMA Long Course, 67th Integrated Course, 35th Technical Graduate Course and the 22nd Lady Cadet Course was held at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army, the ceremony was attended by Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf as the chief guest. Cadets from Iraq, Maldives, Nepal, Palestine, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Yemen were also among the graduates.

During the ceremony, awards were presented to the outstanding cadets by the chief guest. The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Abdur Rehman Awan of the 148th PMA Long Course.

The President’s Gold Medal was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Muhammad Hamza Khalid from the 148th PMA Long Course. The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal was presented to Battalion Senior Under Officer Shreejan Baniya of Nepal from the 148th PMA Long Course.

Commandant’s Canes were conferred upon Course Under Officer Muhammad Najam Azam from the 67th Integrated Course and Course Under Officer Fareeha Kainaat Arif from the 22nd Lady Cadet Course. The Chief of Army Staff Cane was presented to Company Quarter Master Sergeant Frasat Toufique from the 35th Technical Graduate Course.

The Commander of the Sri Lankan Army Lieutenant General HLVM Liyanage, RWP, RSP, NDU, attended the ceremony as guest of honour.