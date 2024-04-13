Search

Pakistan

Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, terrorist ring leader killed in Buner IBO

Web Desk
11:59 AM | 13 Apr, 2024
Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, terrorist ring leader killed in Buner IBO
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – Security forces gunned down a high value target in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in northwestern Pakistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

In a statement, ISPR said armed forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Buner District, on reported presence of terrorists.

During the operation, terrorist ring leader Saleem aka Rabbani was eliminated, while two other terrorists were injured.

Terrorist Saleem, a High Value Target, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians, ISPR said. Saleem was had fixed Head money of Rs5 Million on him.

Two armed forces personnle, Lance Havildar Mudassar Mehmood - resident of Rawalpindi and Lance Naik Haseeb Javed - resident of district AJK- embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.







