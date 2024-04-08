Parts of Pakistan brace for rain, hailstorm on Eid days

ISLAMABAD – Met Office forecast thunder and rain in several cities during Eidul Fitr holidays.

PMD warned that rains hailstorms, and heavy snowfall will lash several regions in the coming days.

The latest advisory from the PMD said Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Guliyat, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan, could experience rain, hailstorms.

Pakistan's largest city Karachi and other Sindh cities including Dadu, Sehun, Nawabshah, Larkana, Khairpur, Sukkur, might see rain, especially in the Karthar Ranges and nearby areas.

In northwestern KP, provincial capital Peshawar, along with Swat, Chitral, Malam Jabba, Nowshera, Abbottabad, and Haripur, should expect adverse weather till April 15.

In Balochistan, Quetta, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Pasni, Gwadar, and Lasbela district, will experience rain and hail.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are expected to have rain, sleet, and snowfall, along with strong winds in various areas.