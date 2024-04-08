Parts of Pakistan brace for rain, hailstorm on Eid days

ISLAMABAD – Met Office forecast thunder and rain in several cities during Eidul Fitr holidays.
PMD warned that rains hailstorms, and heavy snowfall will lash several regions in the coming days.
The latest advisory from the PMD said Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Guliyat, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan, could experience rain, hailstorms.
Pakistan's largest city Karachi and other Sindh cities including Dadu, Sehun, Nawabshah, Larkana, Khairpur, Sukkur, might see rain, especially in the Karthar Ranges and nearby areas.
In northwestern KP, provincial capital Peshawar, along with Swat, Chitral, Malam Jabba, Nowshera, Abbottabad, and Haripur, should expect adverse weather till April 15.
In Balochistan, Quetta, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Pasni, Gwadar, and Lasbela district, will experience rain and hail.
Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are expected to have rain, sleet, and snowfall, along with strong winds in various areas.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.
On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
