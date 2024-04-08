Shahid Khaqan Abbasi moves ECP for registration of new political party

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a disgruntled leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has decided to form his own political party, it emerged on Monday.

Reports said the seasoned politicians has submitted an application to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for registration of the new political party.

The former premier has submitted the relevant documents required under the Election Act 2017 to the top election body.

The political stalwart told media that he has submitted all documents to the ECP, adding that he would take part in next election from the platform his political party. He did not take part in Feb 8 general elections.

Last year, Abbasi had resigned as senior vice president of PML-N over differences with the party over various issues.

Abbasi served as the 21st prime minister of Pakistan till May 2018. He remained in the National Assembly of Pakistan for 8 non-consecutive terms for more than 3 decades. The outspoken politician also served as Chairman of PIA until 1999.