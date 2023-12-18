Shahid Khaqan Abbasi 'parts ways with PML-N, decides against contesting polls'

Disgruntled PML-N leader and former minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has decided to part ways with Nawaz Sharif-led party.

Reports in local media said Abbasi, who served as the country's premier, will formally announce to leave PML-N in a presser in the coming days. The senior politician decided to distance from PML-N after consulting with his constituents.

In light of his decision, the senior politician decided against contesting general elections, calling the nuch awaited process ‘pointless’. Abbasi said he would not contest upcoming elections, but hinted at joining new party.

Earlier, he stepped down from his role as PML-N Senior Vice President and remained absent from ongoing meetings related to election tickets chaired by Nawaz Sharif, the favorite candidate for the next premiership.

Abbasi served as the 21st prime minister of Pakistan till May 2018. He remained in the National Assembly of Pakistan for 8 non-consecutive terms for more than 3 decades. The outspoken politician also served as Chairman of PIA until 1999.

Ahead of upcoming elections, several leaders are jumping ships. On Sunday, former governor Punjab Sardar Latif Khosa joined PTI.