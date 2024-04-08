Traffic plan for Murree issued ahead of Eidul Fitr 2024

RAWALPINDI – Authorities have issued a traffic plan for popular tourist destination of Murree to manage the inflow of tourists during Eidul Fitr days.

A huge number of tourists will flock to the hill station during eid holidays to spend some quality time and seek relief from increasing heat in plain areas of the country as summer season has begun.

Entry of motorcycles in Murree from specific points has been closed while timings for parking and large vehicles around the GPO Chowk have been designated.

The Rawalpindi commissioner traffic going towards Kashmir will utilise the expressway, and focal persons will be available for tourists' guidance in Murree for 24 hours.

He stated that weather updates for Murree can be obtained from the official accounts of the administration, adding that facilitation centers have been made operations at Mall Road, Lower Topa, Jheeka Gali, Kashmir Chowk, and GPO Chowk to facilitate the tourists.

The top officials have issued the directives for doubling the stock of ration and petrol in Murree, ensuring availability of medicines at hospitals. He also warned of legal actions against hotels charging more than the prescribed rates from tourists.