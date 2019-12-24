Quaid Day: Pakistan to mark birth anniversary of founding father MA Jinnah
05:42 PM | 24 Dec, 2019
Quaid Day: Pakistan to mark birth anniversary of founding father MA Jinnah
ISLAMABAD – Tomorrow, the Pakistani nation will celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with renewed commitment to work hard for progress and prosperity of the country.             

It will be a public holiday and national flag will be hoisted atop all public and private buildings.

The day will dawn with Qur'an Khawani at the Quaid's mausoleum in Karachi. A change of guards ceremony will also be held at Mazar-e-Quaid.

Radio Pakistan will also broadcast special programmes, discussions, interviews and reports to highlight different phases of independence struggle and the leadership role of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

