Shaan Shahid urges PCB to announce a new tournament for women

Pakistan has taken on England on Friday.
Asma Malik
01:04 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
Shaan Shahid urges PCB to announce a new tournament for women
Share

LAHORE - Acclaimed Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid praised Pakistan’s women cricket team for kicking off T20 World Cup with a win against West Indies.  He took to Twitter and wrote “Women in green, so proud of you for bringing us pride honour and joy. Keep shining.”

Here's what Shaan Shahid has to say after IAF air ... 10:46 AM | 28 Feb, 2019

LAHORE -Pakistani stars are reacted to the Indian force violating Loc on Tuesday in their posts and have pointed out ...

Shahid had also stressed on giving women’s team the same amount of recognition as the men’s team. He urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to support women’s cricket even more than they already are by introducing a separate tournament for female cricketers.

Seek Respect not attention: Shaan Shahid gives ... 03:26 PM | 26 Mar, 2019

LAHORE-Last weekend, the veteran actor Shaan Shahid was slammed by netizens after he said that Hania Aamir and Asim ...

“PCB must support the women’s cricket in Pakistan more women’s domestic cricket a new tournament should be announced, Fatima Jinnah cup equivalent to Quaid e Azam trophy.”

The star also gave a shout out to bowler Diana Baig for “fighting like a lioness” as Pakistan beat defending champions by eight wickets on Wednesday.

Best wishes to the cricket players from team Daily Pakistan Global. 

More From This Category
A peak into the star-studded mayun/dholki of ...
02:40 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
A TikTok influencer almost died during an ice ...
02:29 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir begin handing out ...
02:17 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
'I haven't been quarantined': Jackie Chan quashes ...
01:19 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
Shaan Shahid urges PCB to announce a new ...
01:04 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
Ali Zafar’s PSL song will be released on Sunday
12:48 PM | 29 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
A peak into the star-studded mayun/dholki of Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat
02:40 PM | 29 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr