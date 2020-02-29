Shaan Shahid urges PCB to announce a new tournament for women

LAHORE - Acclaimed Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid praised Pakistan’s women cricket team for kicking off T20 World Cup with a win against West Indies. He took to Twitter and wrote “Women in green, so proud of you for bringing us pride honour and joy. Keep shining.”

Shahid had also stressed on giving women’s team the same amount of recognition as the men’s team. He urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to support women’s cricket even more than they already are by introducing a separate tournament for female cricketers.

“PCB must support the women’s cricket in Pakistan more women’s domestic cricket a new tournament should be announced, Fatima Jinnah cup equivalent to Quaid e Azam trophy.”

#womeningreen so proud of you ⭐️🇵🇰 for bringing us pride honour and joy . Keep shining ⭐️🇵🇰 . #pcb must support the #women’s cricket in Pakistan more women’s domestic cricket a new tournament should be announced , Fatima Jinnah cup equivalent to Quaid e Azam trophy. pic.twitter.com/0QAc321YsU — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) February 26, 2020

The star also gave a shout out to bowler Diana Baig for “fighting like a lioness” as Pakistan beat defending champions by eight wickets on Wednesday.

