BPL 2024: Why did Shoaib Malik head to Dubai amid spot-fixing allegations?

Web Desk
05:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2024
BPL 2024: Why did Shoaib Malik head to Dubai amid spot-fixing allegations?
Source: social media

DUBAI – Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has dismissed the rumours circulating about his player position with Fortune Barishal in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024.

The all-rounder player came under public radar after he delivered three no-balls during his over in a match against another BPL team. Following the allegations, the player abruptly flew to the UAE, leaving public shocked.

Now, he has shared a statement on social media platform X, saying: “I had a thorough discussion with our captain, Tamim Iqbal, and we mutually planned the way forward. I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai”.

“I extend my best wishes to Fortune Barishal for their upcoming matches, and if needed, I am available to support them if needs be. I have always found joy in playing the game and will continue to do so.”

The Pakistan player asked the fans to exercise caution when “it comes to rumors, especially those circulating recently”.

“I want to make it clear that I strongly refute these baseless rumors. It's crucial for everyone to verify information before believing and spreading it. Falsehoods can harm reputations and create unnecessary confusion. Let's prioritize accuracy and rely on credible sources to ensure a clear understanding of the facts. Thank you for your understanding and diligence,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Fortune Barishal has rejected the allegations of spot-fixing against Shoaib Malik baseless. He asked people to not believe in the rumours, adding that the Pakistani player deserves respects.





08:03 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Death toll in Gaza surpasses 26,000 as Israeli military action continues

