Search

Sports

Shoaib Malik's back-to-back no-balls in BPL match stirs 'spot-fixing' controversy

Web Desk
10:21 AM | 24 Jan, 2024
Shoaib Malik's back-to-back no-balls in BPL match stirs 'spot-fixing' controversy
Source: social media

DHAKA – Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik continues to remain in the news as he announced his third marriage with actor Sana Javed, and now his unconventional performance at Bangladesh Premier League triggered speculations.

During the sixth edition of the BPL, Fortune Barishal locked horns with Khulna Tigers and latter bagged the game by 8 wickets, but it was Pakistan's former skipper, whose performance irked fans.

Malik bowled three no-balls in an over, prompting strong reaction from fans who are taking to social media and accusing him of fixing the match. 

The bizarre bowling style from seasoned cricketer like Shoaib Malik has everyone talking while Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) or BPL officials have not commented on allegations of spot-fixing.

Malik's blunder helped Khulna Tigers to mint quick scores, smashing 18 runs off the over and clinching a match-winning innings.

Sania Mirza's first picture after Shoaib Malik's wedding with Sana Javed melts hearts

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

08:44 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

BPL 2024: Bangladesh Premier League live streaming details

04:49 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

BPL 2024: Shoaib Malik achieves another T20 milestone

02:58 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shoaib Malik reaches Bangladesh for BPL 2024 after marrying Sana Javed

07:23 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

PCB unveils PSL9 schedule; Lahore to host opening match

09:56 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Official ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match schedule

08:20 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

India wins shortest ever test against South Africa in only 642 balls

Sports

04:10 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi added to PCB governing body

10:55 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Pakistan hockey team finishes fourth, fails to qualify for Paris ...

08:28 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Big news for MMA players in Pakistan

06:38 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Shaheen Afridi backs under-fire squad after T20 series loss against ...

11:15 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Intervarsity Women's Cycling Championship concludes at Kinnaird ...

12:25 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Shah Khawar named acting PCB chairman until Mohsin Naqvi takes charge

Advertisement

Latest

12:56 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

TEDx Lahore Women amplifies empowering narratives from exceptional women 

Gold & Silver Rate

04:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 24 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.15
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 24th January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: