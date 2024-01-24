Shoaib Malik's back-to-back no-balls in BPL match stirs 'spot-fixing' controversy

DHAKA – Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik continues to remain in the news as he announced his third marriage with actor Sana Javed, and now his unconventional performance at Bangladesh Premier League triggered speculations.

During the sixth edition of the BPL, Fortune Barishal locked horns with Khulna Tigers and latter bagged the game by 8 wickets, but it was Pakistan's former skipper, whose performance irked fans.

Malik bowled three no-balls in an over, prompting strong reaction from fans who are taking to social media and accusing him of fixing the match.

So three No balls by shoaib Malik In BPL ,Yeh obviously spot fixing hai yaar ,logo KO Kiya chay sumjha Huwa hai .Haraam Ka paisa kama lo beghairo .akhrut mai dunda BHI utna BHI hi bara hoga .shameless pic.twitter.com/ffSyPBdysg — Farzan Ali Baloch (@farzan_ali_B) January 22, 2024

Shoaib malik bhi aj kal fixing kar raha hai 😜 — ARQAM KHAN 🇵🇸 (@ARQUMAHMAD3) January 23, 2024

If ICC punish Shoaib Malik for fixing then I will believe their anti corruption unit is actually doing work otherwise it's just for namesake. https://t.co/seDZVBqOhf — Anuj Verma (@Anuj_khoond) January 23, 2024

The bizarre bowling style from seasoned cricketer like Shoaib Malik has everyone talking while Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) or BPL officials have not commented on allegations of spot-fixing.

Malik's blunder helped Khulna Tigers to mint quick scores, smashing 18 runs off the over and clinching a match-winning innings.