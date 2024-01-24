Search

Immigration

China to allow visa-free entry to another country: Details inside

11:35 AM | 24 Jan, 2024
BEIJING - The government of China is easing visa restrictions further, adding another country to the list of states granted visa-free entry. 

As part of the ongoing discussions, citizens of Belgium would soon enjoy the liberty to travel to China without the need for visa. 

In this regard, an official statement from China is awaited; however, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, Hadja Lahbib, has confirmed that discussions have been held in this regard recently.

If the liberty is granted, citizens from Belgium would not need visa 
to enter China for short-term stays.

China is easing visa restrictions for multiple countries. Recently, it was reported that citizens from Ireland and Switzerland would also be able to enter the country without the need for a visa. 

Moreover, citizens from Thailand would also be able to enter China without any visa on permanent basis from March this year. 

In an attempt to spur travel and tourism sector, which has been strongly affected by the pandemic, China has introduced several visa-related facilitations in recent months.

The country dropped social distancing protocols last year and is trying to make up for the loss suffered as a result of the travel restrictions.

China has also allowed visa-free entry to citizens from Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Malaysia. 

China has also facilitated its visa rules for US citizens under which 
Americans applying for a Chinese tourist visa are no longer required to submit proof of having secured a place to stay in China.

With more and more countries trying to attract tourists, China is also rebuilding itself in terms of facilitated visa regime for tourism from across the world. 

