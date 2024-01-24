USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee climbs against dollar in inter-bank

Pakistani currency witnessed continued improvement against US dollar in the inter-bank market in recent times.
Before noon, rupee was quoted at 279.45 for selling in interbank as the currency appreciated by Rs0.34 on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, the rupee further recovered losses as it settled at 279.79 against the greenback.
In a major development, Pakistan's central bank has decided to made changes in the foreign exchange trading system and announced to introduce Centralized Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Platform.
SBP called it FX Matching for the interbank foreign exchange market and it aims to make the while process more transparent.
From Jan 29, State Bank made it mandatory to use ‘FX Matching’ for executing outright interbank FX transactions.
Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.32
|59.92
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.7
|27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
