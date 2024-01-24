USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee climbs against dollar in inter-bank

Pakistani currency witnessed continued improvement against US dollar in the inter-bank market in recent times.

Before noon, rupee was quoted at 279.45 for selling in interbank as the currency appreciated by Rs0.34 on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the rupee further recovered losses as it settled at 279.79 against the greenback.

In a major development, Pakistan's central bank has decided to made changes in the foreign exchange trading system and announced to introduce Centralized Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Platform.

SBP called it FX Matching for the interbank foreign exchange market and it aims to make the while process more transparent.

From Jan 29, State Bank made it mandatory to use ‘FX Matching’ for executing outright interbank FX transactions.

