Search

Business

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee climbs against dollar in inter-bank

Web Desk
12:13 PM | 24 Jan, 2024
Us dollar price in pakistan
Source: File Photo

Pakistani currency witnessed continued improvement against US dollar in the inter-bank market in recent times.

Before noon, rupee was quoted at 279.45 for selling in interbank as the currency appreciated by Rs0.34 on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the rupee further recovered losses as it settled at 279.79 against the greenback.

In a major development, Pakistan's central bank has decided to made changes in the foreign exchange trading system and announced to introduce Centralized Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Platform.

SBP called it FX Matching for the interbank foreign exchange market and it aims to make the while process more transparent.

From Jan 29, State Bank made it mandatory to use ‘FX Matching’ for executing outright interbank FX transactions.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/forex

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

12:52 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee further strengthens against dollar in ...

10:41 AM | 22 Jan, 2024

Pakistani rupee begins week on positive note against dollar in ...

10:35 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Bank Alfalah services will be unavailable for 3 days in Pakistan, but ...

10:31 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

USD to PKR: Dollar loses steam as rupee regains in interbank

10:59 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar, dips below 280 in ...

10:41 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

Zarai Taraqiati Bank creates WhatsApp channel to facilitate farmers; ...

Business

01:49 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pak-Afghan Torkham border crossing reopens today after 9-day closure

12:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

KuCoin launches Educational Program 'KuCoin Campus' on International ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:56 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

TEDx Lahore Women amplifies empowering narratives from exceptional women 

Gold & Silver Rate

04:15 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Gold sees Rs500 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 24 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee moved up against US dollar but remained under pressure against other currencies in the open market on Jan 24, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.15 for selling.

Euro further climbed to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 281.15
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.32 59.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.7 27
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 24th January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: