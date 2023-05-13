Search

Immigration

Can you book Europe tour for AED 9? Here's the truth about Emirates' offer you don't know

Web Desk 04:58 PM | 13 May, 2023
Can you book Europe tour for AED 9? Here's the truth about Emirates' offer you don't know

DUBAI - United Arab Emirates' famous airline was in the news recently for offering what could be called the cheapest tour of Europe.

Rumours swirled around social media that Emirates was offering booking of Europe tour for as low as AED 9 and the last date to avail the offer was May 9th.

In media reports, it was also implied that countries like Italy and Turkiye can also be visited through the offer which was aimed at promoting tourism. The news, which sent shockwaves across the aviation industry, also suggested that travelers can fly off till November 30th, however, they will have to pay the rest of the amount 25 days in advance. It was also reported by one of the 'credible' media outlets that for AED 9 one could book flight as well as a hotel to stay.  

'The amount paid for booking i.e AED 9 would be non-refundable in case one changes plans to travel,' stated the news report, the reality of which has been laid bare now.

The offer seems exciting but to the displeasure of many, it is not factual. Daily Pakistan sifted through the offers of Emirates airline and can state without an iota of doubt that no such offer has been made by Emirates.

The website of Emirates also does not mention any of such offers in which one can book the Europe tour for as low as AED 9. Emirates is considered one of the top airlines of the region and has raised the bar for its competitors multiple times in terms of luxury travel and comfort and certainly it is nott offering to book Europe tour for AED 9.

Emirates operated its first flights from Dubai to Karachi and Mumbai, using a Boeing 737 and an Airbus 300 B4 wet‑leased from Pakistan International Airlines on 25 October 1985. Years passed by and in 1987, A6-EKA flew from Toulouse to Dubai as Emirates took delivery of its first owned aircraft, an Airbus A310-304. Since then, the carrier has been offering services to people from all walks of life.

If you are also planning to look for offers to go to Europe, skip the AED 9 offer as it is fake news. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

UK plans restricting visas for overseas students’ family members: Here's the impact

04:15 PM | 13 May, 2023

Pilgrims from this country can prolong stay even after Umrah, Saudi Arabia relaxes rules

02:10 PM | 13 May, 2023

World’s longest flight would no longer be operated by Singapore Airlines: Here's new rival in town

12:01 PM | 12 May, 2023

Looking for Portugal's work visa? Here's detailed guide for Pakistani workers

09:55 AM | 11 May, 2023

Passport free immigration by Singapore: Here's how technology would assist travelers soon

12:20 AM | 9 May, 2023

Travel to Manila for as low as Dh 10: Read details here

08:43 PM | 6 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Reward money announced for helping arrest attackers of Lahore Corps ...

05:36 PM | 13 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 13th May 2023

09:03 AM | 13 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 13, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 13, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.9 295.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.17
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.36
Indian Rupee INR 3.53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.80
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 65.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.92 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.59
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 13, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,300 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,020.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 233,300 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: