Can you book Europe tour for AED 9? Here's the truth about Emirates' offer you don't know

DUBAI - United Arab Emirates' famous airline was in the news recently for offering what could be called the cheapest tour of Europe.

Rumours swirled around social media that Emirates was offering booking of Europe tour for as low as AED 9 and the last date to avail the offer was May 9th.

In media reports, it was also implied that countries like Italy and Turkiye can also be visited through the offer which was aimed at promoting tourism. The news, which sent shockwaves across the aviation industry, also suggested that travelers can fly off till November 30th, however, they will have to pay the rest of the amount 25 days in advance. It was also reported by one of the 'credible' media outlets that for AED 9 one could book flight as well as a hotel to stay.

'The amount paid for booking i.e AED 9 would be non-refundable in case one changes plans to travel,' stated the news report, the reality of which has been laid bare now.

The offer seems exciting but to the displeasure of many, it is not factual. Daily Pakistan sifted through the offers of Emirates airline and can state without an iota of doubt that no such offer has been made by Emirates.

The website of Emirates also does not mention any of such offers in which one can book the Europe tour for as low as AED 9. Emirates is considered one of the top airlines of the region and has raised the bar for its competitors multiple times in terms of luxury travel and comfort and certainly it is nott offering to book Europe tour for AED 9.

Emirates operated its first flights from Dubai to Karachi and Mumbai, using a Boeing 737 and an Airbus 300 B4 wet‑leased from Pakistan International Airlines on 25 October 1985. Years passed by and in 1987, A6-EKA flew from Toulouse to Dubai as Emirates took delivery of its first owned aircraft, an Airbus A310-304. Since then, the carrier has been offering services to people from all walks of life.

If you are also planning to look for offers to go to Europe, skip the AED 9 offer as it is fake news.