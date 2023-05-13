PCB proposes hybrid models for Asia Cup as India refuses to come Pakistan

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has submitted hybrid proposals to retain ODI Asia Cup hosting rights as India refused to visit Pakistan amid heightened political tensions between the cricket giants.
Lately, PCB chief Najam Sethi warned that New Delhi’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup would affect the other ICC events in the region including World Cup.
In a new pitch, Sethi proposed moving India’s matches out of Pakistan, and the games will be held in UAE. Pakistan tried to find a way as Cricket World Cup is less than five months away and the schedule is still in the air amid an ongoing impasse.
Indian government, however, rejected the hybrid proposal and is calling to move the entire international event to a neutral location.
Earlier this week, PCB chairman Najam Sethi told an Indian media outlet that they will not send Men in Green to India for the ICC World Cup 2023 later this year and they will also have to play their matches at a neutral venue, like the hybrid model proposed for Asia Cup.
Sethi, a former journalist, said if BCCI remains adamant to play Asia Cup matches at a neutral venue, a similar arrangement could be made for Pakistan.
He made these statements after visiting UAE for key meetings with officials of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Emirates Cricket Board. As per the proposal, 4 games will take place in Pakistan, whereas the remaining seven matches and the final will be held in Emirate.
Former interim Chief Minister also reacted to reports about the Indian plan of shifting Pakistan-India World Cup game at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. He pointed a political angle to the issue, saying there’s one city where we have security issues in, and that’s Ahmedabad.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 13, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.17
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.80
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.92
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,300 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
