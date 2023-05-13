PCB proposes hybrid models for Asia Cup as India refuses to come Pakistan

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has submitted hybrid proposals to retain ODI Asia Cup hosting rights as India refused to visit Pakistan amid heightened political tensions between the cricket giants.

Lately, PCB chief Najam Sethi warned that New Delhi’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup would affect the other ICC events in the region including World Cup.

In a new pitch, Sethi proposed moving India’s matches out of Pakistan, and the games will be held in UAE. Pakistan tried to find a way as Cricket World Cup is less than five months away and the schedule is still in the air amid an ongoing impasse.

Indian government, however, rejected the hybrid proposal and is calling to move the entire international event to a neutral location.

Earlier this week, PCB chairman Najam Sethi told an Indian media outlet that they will not send Men in Green to India for the ICC World Cup 2023 later this year and they will also have to play their matches at a neutral venue, like the hybrid model proposed for Asia Cup.

Sethi, a former journalist, said if BCCI remains adamant to play Asia Cup matches at a neutral venue, a similar arrangement could be made for Pakistan.

He made these statements after visiting UAE for key meetings with officials of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Emirates Cricket Board. As per the proposal, 4 games will take place in Pakistan, whereas the remaining seven matches and the final will be held in Emirate.

Former interim Chief Minister also reacted to reports about the Indian plan of shifting Pakistan-India World Cup game at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. He pointed a political angle to the issue, saying there’s one city where we have security issues in, and that’s Ahmedabad.