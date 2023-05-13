Gold price up by Rs3,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold made strong recovery on Saturday after witnessing downward trend in two previous days as IMF laid forth another condition of security assurance of $8 billion on external payments for revival of the loan programme.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs3,200 to close at Rs234,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs2,743 to settle at Rs200,617, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $5 to settle at $2,010 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver surged increased by Rs100 per tola and Rs85.74 per 10 grams to reach Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28, respectively.