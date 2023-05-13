Gold price up by Rs3,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold made strong recovery on Saturday after witnessing downward trend in two previous days as IMF laid forth another condition of security assurance of $8 billion on external payments for revival of the loan programme.
The price of per tola gold increased by Rs3,200 to close at Rs234,000 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went down by Rs2,743 to settle at Rs200,617, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $5 to settle at $2,010 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver surged increased by Rs100 per tola and Rs85.74 per 10 grams to reach Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28, respectively.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 13, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|291.9
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|367
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78
|78.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|769.97
|777.96
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.76
|42.17
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.63
|43.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.97
|37.36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.53
|3.88
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|944.81
|953.80
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.94
|65.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|183.92
|185.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.55
|27.85
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.33
|760.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.54
|80.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.29
|28.59
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.91
|327.41
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.6
|8.75
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,300
|PKR 2,610
